Posted in: WWE Baron Corbin on Getting Revenge Tonight (Video), Natalya on Naomi (Video), Matt Hardy
By Marc Middleton
Aug 20, 2017 - 4:09:52 PM
- Below is video of Baron Corbin arriving for tonight's WWE SummerSlam match with John Cena. Corbin says tonight isn't about winning or losing, it's about hurting Cena and embarrassing him.
- Below is backstage video of Natalya at SummerSlam before her match with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. She says she's been waiting for this match for a long time and as much as she respects Naomi, her time is over.
- It looks like The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas may open tonight's Kickoff pre-show as Matt Hardy tweeted the following:
Get in your @SummerSlam seats early. The Hardys are kicking TONIGHT off by kicking the Miztourage's ass all over the @barclayscenter!