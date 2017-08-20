LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Baron Corbin on Getting Revenge Tonight (Video), Natalya on Naomi (Video), Matt Hardy
By Marc Middleton
Aug 20, 2017 - 4:09:52 PM
- Below is video of Baron Corbin arriving for tonight's WWE SummerSlam match with John Cena. Corbin says tonight isn't about winning or losing, it's about hurting Cena and embarrassing him.



- Below is backstage video of Natalya at SummerSlam before her match with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. She says she's been waiting for this match for a long time and as much as she respects Naomi, her time is over.



- It looks like The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas may open tonight's Kickoff pre-show as Matt Hardy tweeted the following:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Change on Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Video, Photos)

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SUMMERSLAM 8/20/17

  • Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Pre-show Note, Alexa Bliss Warns Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal

  • Baron Corbin on Getting Revenge Tonight (Video), Natalya on Naomi (Video), Matt Hardy

  • Samoa Joe on Tonight's Big Match (Video), Big Show Arrives, SummerSlam - Brooklyn

  • The Miz on His SummerSlam Match (Video), Alexa Bliss on Being Super Excited, Byron Saxton

  • Asuka on What's Next (Video), Killian Dain on SAnitY's Title Win, Nick Miller

  • Triple H Congratulates Asuka (Photo), Bobby Roode Reacts (Video), Paul Ellering

  • Stephanie McMahon Watches Takeover (Photos), Aleister Black's Entrance, Triple H

  • Post-Takeover Videos of Adam Cole and Crew, Reactions from WWE Superstars




    		•