Baron Corbin Talks Next Week's Triple Threat (Video), Fans on WWE 205 Live, SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Dec 21, 2016 - 12:31:43 PM
- Below is video from last night's Talking Smack with Baron Corbin talking about next week's Triple Threat with Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion AJ Styles. Corbin says he belongs in the main event and Daniel Bryan is finally doing something right by giving him a chance. Corbin says he's the biggest threat next week - AJ is coming off an injury and if he thought he was in a little pain, he's going to be in a lot of pain after next week.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans the most personal attack on SmackDown this week. As of this writing, 70% went with The Miz's verbal attack on Renee Young, 16% voted for Natalya denigrating Nikki Bella's career & personal character, 7% voted for AJ Styles' mauling of James Ellsworth and the rest tied for The Wyatt Family assaulting Dean Ambrose and The Miz's follow-up beatdown on Ambrose.

- As seen below, 59% of fans on Twitter gave last night's WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2800 votes:




