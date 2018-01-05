LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Baron Corbin Responds to Insult on Twitter, Fans on the Men's Royal Rumble, WWE DVD Trailer
By Marc Middleton
Jan 5, 2018 - 5:13:05 PM
- WWE's Best of RAW and SmackDown 2017 DVD has been pushed up to a February 6th release date instead of February 27th. Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below is the trailer for the three-disc DVD:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who has a better shot at winning the men's Royal Rumble match - John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura or Baron Corbin. As of this writing, 49% voted for Cena while 20% voted for Nakamura, 20% for Balor, 6% for Orton, 3% for Elias and 2% for Corbin.

- Baron Corbin took to Twitter this week and blasted a fan who responded to his Royal Rumble comments with a knock on how Corbin is balding. This is the second time in the last month that Corbin has responded to a hair diss. You can see the exchange below:







  Baron Corbin Responds to Insult on Twitter, Fans on the Men's Royal Rumble, WWE DVD Trailer

