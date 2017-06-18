LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Baron Corbin Earns WWE Title Shot with Money In the Bank Main Event Win (Videos, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 18, 2017 - 11:37:11 PM
Baron Corbin is our current Mr. Money In the Bank after winning the main event of tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Other participants were WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura, who Corbin attacked during his entrance. Nakamura spent most of the match in the back but made a big comeback towards the end.

Corbin now has one year to cash-in his contract for a WWE Title shot.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's MITB main event:










































































































