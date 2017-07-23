LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Baron Corbin Arrives for Battleground (Video), Ask Mike & Maria, Randy Orton Hypes Match
By Marc Middleton
Jul 23, 2017 - 6:17:40 PM
- Below is video of Baron Corbin arriving for tonight's WWE Battleground match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Mr. Money In the Bank says he will also be watching the WWE Title Punjabi Prison match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton tonight.




- Mike & Maria Kanellis will be in the Social Media Lounge on tonight's Battleground Kickoff pre-show before Mike's match with Sami Zayn. Fans can submit questions with the Twitter hashtag #AskMariaAndMike.

- Speaking of Punjabi Prison, Randy Orton tweeted the following going into tonight's match:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE BATTLEGROUND PPV 7/23/17

  • Lana Arrives for Battleground (Video), Sami Zayn Promo on Mike Bennett, The Rock - Siri

  • WWE Stars Predict Fatal 5 Way (Video), Aiden English Cuts Battleground Promo, Title Trivia

  • Rusev on Tonight's Flag Match (Video), AJ Styles Hypes WWE Battleground, Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Baron Corbin Arrives for Battleground (Video), Ask Mike & Maria, Randy Orton Hypes Match

  • Tye Dillinger Promo for WWE Battleground, Carmella Warns Naomi (Photo), WWE Fury

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View

  • Mark Henry Discusses His Role In Neville's Ascent

  • Is Ronda Rousey Set To Become More Involved In WWE?

  • Former WWE Writer Shares Reactions of Undertaker and Big Show to the Punjabi Prison




    		•