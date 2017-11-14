LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Baron Corbin - Sin Cara Twitter Exchange, WWE NXT DVD Notes, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Nov 14, 2017 - 5:41:15 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Atlanta:



- The second WWE NXT DVD hit stores today. You can order "NXT: From Secret to Sensation" on sale via Amazon at this link. The release made it to the top of Amazon's list for best-selling new releases in the Sports category. WDN speculates that the "Best of NXT 2017" DVD compilation could be released in March 2018 if it's still in the works.

- WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and Sin Cara had this Twitter exchange today as they prepare to do battle with the title on the line during tonight's SmackDown in Charlotte. The winner will go on to face WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at Survivor Series on Sunday.







