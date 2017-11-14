Don’t worry about me taking off your mask tonight on #SDLive @SinCaraWWE ...I plan on taking off your entire head. @WWE

Then you must not know where I come from... I grew up among giants but never ever backed down from a fight. You shouldn’t worry about taking off my head but rather finishing the match in one piece. #USTitle 🇺🇸 https://t.co/HNmwvV3WHp