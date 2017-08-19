LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Band to Perform at Takeover Tonight, Johnny Gargano Arrives (Video), Tommaso Ciampa
By Marc Middleton
Aug 19, 2017 - 6:53:21 PM
- Below is video of Johnny Gargano arriving for his match with Andrade "Cien" Almas at tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event. Gargano says this is his first Takeover riding solo but he feels good. Regarding Almas, Gargano says he hopes he's ready to dance because this is the biggest stage they have.



- The band Code Orange Kids will be performing their song "Bleeding In The Blur" live at Takeover tonight in the Barclays Center. NXT tweeted this video of the group:




- As seen below, Gargano's former partner Tommaso Ciampa noted on Twitter that he will be watching Takeover from home as he's still recovering from an injury. He checked in with the first "Glorious Bomb" that we've seen in a while:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Former ROH Tag Team Champions Reunite at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" (Video)

  • Title Change at Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Event (Photos)

  • *SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings from Tonight, Airing Next Wednesday

  • Band to Perform at Takeover Tonight, Johnny Gargano Arrives (Video), Tommaso Ciampa

  • Backstage Takeover Videos of Ember Moon and Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega, Triple H Photo

  • WWE Fans Protesting Donald Trump During SummerSlam Week, Rally During the PPV?, More

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Event

  • The Rock Announced as Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE 2K18, Rock Comments

  • Six-Man Match Announced for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

  • When Scott Dawson Is Expected Back, WWE UK Title Match Postponed Due to Injury




    		•