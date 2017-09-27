|
- This week's WWE 205 Live kicked off with new Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, who was using a crutch to walk. This is likely just a storyline injury. They aired the post-RAW segment with Braun Strowman attacking Enzo before the cruiserweight roster took turns beating him around the ring. Due to the non-contact clause that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle put on Enzo's RAW celebration, Enzo mentioned that all of the cruiserweights have now forfeited their title shots from him. Below is video from Enzo's opening segment:
Bad Attendance at WWE SmackDown (Photos), Enzo Amore 205 Live Storyline Note, More
By Marc Middleton
Sep 27, 2017 - 7:28:58 AM
- Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher has been announced for next week's WWE 205 Live episode.
- The low attendance at WWE TV events continues as this week's SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona was nowhere near full. You can see the weak crowd in these photos:
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Naomi and Sin Cara hosted an anti-bullying rally with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Monday in El Paso, Texas. Below are a few photos:
