Posted in: WWE
Backstage Video and More from RAW on The Hardys, Donald Trump Thanks JBL
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2017 - 8:49:33 AM
- WWE posted this video of RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys being photographed with their titles backstage:



- Speaking of The Hardys, they appeared on RAW Talk last night and WWE made a tweet about how the two completed their "Expedition of Gold," a reference to their "Broken" storyline on the indies and in Impact Wrestling. The Hardys also commented on their "Expedition" during RAW Talk and noted that they had been around the world but their WrestleMania 33 win was the perfect ending to it.




- President Donald Trump thanked WWE announcer JBL for comments JBL made about consumer confidence being at a 16-year high during a recent appearance on "Bulls & Bears" on FOX News. Trump wrote the following:




