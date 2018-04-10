





Backstage Updates on the Brock Lesnar - Vince McMahon Incident at WrestleMania 34, Lesnar's New Deal

Apr 10, 2018



By Marc Middleton
Apr 10, 2018



We also noted today that WWE kept the finish to Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 a big secret as the writing team and some top officials had no idea that Reigns was losing. The plan since last year had been for Reigns to win the title in New Orleans but plans were changed some time in the last week or so. In a related note, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the referee didn't find out about the finish until they were in the ring with the match underway.



We noted after WrestleMania, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, that there was a verbal altercation between Lesnar and Vince McMahon backstage after the match. Lesnar was upset, although we still don't know exactly why. Lesnar reportedly went off on Vince when he returned to the Gorilla Position and Vince was not happy about it. The incident reportedly ended with Lesnar throwing the WWE Universal Title belt at either Vince or the wall. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Shane McMahon was with Vince and reportedly jumped in after the belt was thrown, almost acting like he wanted to fight Lesnar. There were words exchanged and it was a scene, but Lesnar left the building with Heyman and that was it. This could always be a work, but the people there did not think they were being worked, but they were also worked on the finish of the match.



Lesnar was not on the post-WrestleMania RAW but his next title defense has been announced - a Steel Cage match for the title with Reigns at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, which will air on the WWE Network.



