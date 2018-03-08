|
There has been speculation on Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn happening at WrestleMania 34 but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan is for both Superstars to be featured in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
|
Backstage Updates on WrestleMania 34 Plans for Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and The Bar
In other WrestleMania 34 happenings, The Observer reports that RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar are not currently scheduled for a match. The current plan is for Cesaro and Sheamus to be a part of the show in some sort of angle. This could change as a lot of RAW matches and angles for WrestleMania are still up in the air. We've noted how it's rumored that The Bar will be challenged by two Superstars that are not currently a tag team but The Observer reports this week that The Bar is not currently scheduled to wrestle a match.
