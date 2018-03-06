LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Backstage Update on Plans for The Hardy Compound, Roman Reigns Comments, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2018 - 4:10:56 PM
- Below is Xavier Woods' latest UpUpDownDown video blog, featuring his trip to Game Underground in the Boston area:



- As noted, the next step in the Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy feud looks to be The Ultimate Deletion, a match to be held at The Hardy Compound in North Carolina. WWE aired footage, which was filmed last Tuesday, of Hardy at the compound on last night's RAW and this looks to be similar to the compound matches they did in TNA.

It was believed that this match may air during WrestleMania 34 but PWInsider reports that word is the match will likely take place before the big event in New Orleans, not as a part of WrestleMania. On a related note, there has been a lot of speculation on Hardy and Wyatt possibly teaming up to challenge RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar at WrestleMania 34. As noted, word going around RAW was that Cesaro & Sheamus are expected to be challenged by two Superstars that are not a tag team yet.

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and wrote the following after last night's RAW segment with Paul Heyman, which closed the show. As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be back on RAW for next Monday's show in Detroit and there will be a face-off with he and Reigns as they prepare to headline WrestleMania 34.




