Backstage Update on Paige's WWE Status and Return, Comments on WWE PC Training Day 3

As noted, Paige started training at the WWE Performance Center on Monday as she looks forward to her return to the ring for WWE.
WWE
By Marc Middleton
Sep 21, 2017 - 1:40:02 PM
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Paige has already received full clearance to return, she's just getting back into ring shape now. The former Women's Champion has been out of the ring for more than 1 year after having neck surgery.
Word is that WWE officials already have a storyline for Paige's return and that it will be for the SmackDown brand.
Paige tweeted the following on Wednesday after day 3 of training at the WWE Performance Center:
