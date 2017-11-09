Backstage Update on Hideo Itami's Call-Up, The Usos on The Bar, Breezango, WWE Rally

An amazing morning as our young participants were visited by @WWE stars @NatbyNature and @HEELZiggler for a #BeaSTAR anti-bullying workshop pic.twitter.com/FaLWC293ng — Man Utd Foundation (@MU_Foundation) November 7, 2017

- As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. new RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar is now official for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Below is new video of The Usos reacting to the title change on Monday's RAW. The Usos knock The Bar and say the only bar they need to worry about is the one that comes down when they slam the door of The Uso Penitentiary.- The dark match before Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Manchester, England saw Breezango defeat The Colons. The finish saw Breeze get the pin on Epico.- WWE officials are moving forward with plans for Hideo Itami's call-up to the main roster for WWE 205 Live and the cruiserweight division. PWInsider notes that the word going around at Tuesday's WWE TV tapings in Manchester is that Itami's call-up is expected to happen very soon.- As seen below, Dolph Ziggler and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya held an anti-bullying rally and met kids through Manchester United and their Foundation on Tuesday in England: