|
|
|
|
As noted, WWE announced after last night's RAW that Dean Ambrose was suffering from an arm injury after the beatdown from Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. WWE noted that Ambrose was being taken to a local medical facility for x-rays and that an update would be available today.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Backstage Update on Dean Ambrose's Injury and WWE Status
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 10:07:04 AM
Ambrose is currently suffering from a legitimate right elbow injury, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. No word yet on the severity of the injury but he came to RAW hurt and the show was re-written to cover the injury with the angle.
No word yet on when Ambrose suffered the elbow injury but we've heard that he was injured at a weekend WWE live event. Ambrose worked Saturday's live event in Syracuse, NY and Sunday's live event in Allentown, PA, teaming with Seth Rollins for DQ wins over The Bar.
There's also no word on how long Ambrose might be out of action but there's a feeling that he may be out for a while due to how they re-wrote TV and did the injury angles. We'll keep you updated on Ambrose's status.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
AJ Lee's Autobiography Being Developed for Scripted TV Show, AJ Comments, Her Role
How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Brock Lesnar's Return, No Roman Reigns?
WWE on the First Royal Rumble Entrant, The Marine 6 Set Photos, WWE RAW Top 10
Dean Ambrose Update, Shelton Benjamin on Chad Gable's Performance, WWE 205 Live Tour Promo
Michelle McCool on a Possible Royal Rumble Spot, WWE RAW Social Media Score, Nia Jax - Brie Bella
Big Name Possibly Competing In the Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE 205 Live - Hideo Itami Update, Dana Brooke - Titus Worldwide, Nia Jax & Bayley Talk Rumble
Ric Flair on Charlotte Flair Possibly Turning Heel, Her Being The The Greatest, Sasha Banks
Former TNA Star Backstage at WWE TV Shows, Stephanie McMahon on the Women's Rumble, SmackDown
Ricochet Starting with WWE Soon?, Cesaro on Dean Ambrose's Injury, The Rock - Jumanji