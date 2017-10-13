|
The current contract for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has an option that would renew the deal and most expect that it will be renewed after it expires at WrestleMania 34, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Lesnar's last dates under the current deal would be WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans or the post-WrestleMania RAW the next night. WWE also has certain rights with Lesnar that will go through the first week of August 2018 if a new deal is not signed.
Posted in:
WWE
Backstage Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Future and Current Contract
By Marc Middleton
Oct 13, 2017
Regarding the rumors of Lesnar possibly returning to UFC to fight Jon Jones, the feeling among just about everyone is that the fight will never happen. If Lesnar does decide to return to UFC for another fight, it likely would not happen until August since WWE would have no rights to him.
The Observer adds that while WWE has ties to WME IMG, the owners of UFC, that things aren't smooth between the two sides. UFC President Dana White has noted that he has a good business relationship with Triple H but it's a more difficult situation with Vince McMahon.
MMA Weekly noted that White appeared on The Dan LeBatard Show this week and said he doesn't believe WWE would allow Lesnar to fight again while he's under contract. Vince allowed Lesnar to work the UFC 200 event in July 2016 but WWE ended up looking bad after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance. White commented:
"They didn't want to do that again. You saw what happened last time he was under contract and it doesn't look good for anybody."
