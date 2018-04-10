|
As noted, it was announced on Monday that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has signed a new deal with the company. He will face Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.
Backstage Update on Brock Lesnar's New WWE Deal and the WrestleMania Match with Roman Reigns
By Marc Middleton
Apr 10, 2018 - 12:05:47 PM
Lesnar's new deal with WWE is said to be short-term, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The deal will also allow Lesnar to return to the UFC for at least one fight, possibly more. It will be 6 months or so before Lesnar can fight due to the USADA testing. Meltzer speculated that Lesnar may not be looking to fight at all, using the UFC talk as leverage with WWE, but if that was the case then he likely would have signed a longer deal with WWE.
Lesnar's win over Reigns at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday came as a surprise to many as WWE had planned for the big title change since last year. Meltzer noted that plans were changed late, perhaps in the last week or so, but not at the last minute. The finish was kept from most everyone, including the writers and lead producers, who still thought Reigns was going to win the title.
It was also revealed this week that Paul Heyman has signed a new deal with WWE. Heyman's new deal is said to be short-term as well.
