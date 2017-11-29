LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Backstage Triple H Photo from WWE NXT Tapings, UK Star Returns In Dark Match, WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Nov 29, 2017 - 7:40:20 PM
- WWE Network gift cards are now available at 8 retailers in time for Christmas - Walmart, Best Buy, FYE, GameStop, 7-Eleven, Toys R Us, Meijer and Dollar General. WWE posted this promo for the cards:



- WWE UK Superstar Wolfgang has been cleared to return to the ring from the injury he suffered during the WWE European tour earlier this month. He worked tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University and defeated Kona Reeves in the dark match. Reeves had Chinese recruit Ming with him at ringside and Ming distracted Wolfgang early on to help Reeves get the upperhand. Wolfgang later took control and fought off another distraction from Ming to get the win with a senton.

- Triple H tweeted the following as the final NXT TV tapings of 2017 kicked off tonight from Full Sail, calling it the first taping of a new chapter with new NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas:




