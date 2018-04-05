|
|
|
|
We noted before via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rusev may have been added to the WWE United States Title match at WrestleMania 34 due to the popularity of Rusev Day and their merchandise sales.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Backstage Talk on Rusev Possibly Asking for His WWE Release
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 6:35:23 PM
It looks like WWE may have added Rusev to the match because he was unhappy about how he was being used on SmackDown. PWInsider notes that there was talk about a month ago of Rusev pushing for his release due to how he was being used. A second source was unable to confirm the rumor but this could explain why he was moved from the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to the US Title match.
Rusev will face Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode and champion Randy Orton in the Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday.
This rumor is interesting as Rusev joked about his release back on March 2nd due to a WWE Twitter poll that asked fans about the most memorable move from his career. You can see that exchange below:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More
|
|
Backstage Talk on Rusev Possibly Asking for His WWE Release
Titus Worldwide Films, WWE on Carmella Milestone, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Jeff Jarrett
Triple H Joins "#DadSquad" (Video), Ricochet Talks WWE NXT Takeover (Video), More
Aleister Black vs. Andrade Almas Preview, Match for Saturday's WWE NXT TV Tapings, More
WWE Nominated for Webby Awards, John Cena - Desus & Mero Extended Cut Video, More
Former WCW Announcer at RAW (Photos), WWE Stars Talk WrestleMania Dream Opponents, More
The Miz on The McMahons Believing In Him, His Match Being the WrestleMania Main Event, Social Media
AJ Styles Talks Recent Injury, In-Ring Chemistry with Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan
Ethan Carter III Talks Ladder Match (Video), Charlotte Flair's Birthday, More
Carmella on Making History, Sheamus Trains with Tony Nese, WWE - IG, SmackDown Social