As noted, John Cena vs. The Undertaker was not officially announced for WrestleMania 34 on Monday's go-home RAW.
WWE
Backstage Talk on John Cena vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 4:31:38 PM
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the belief, at least from Vince McMahon's standpoint, is that fans know The Dead Man is going to show up and that this is the "story" that brings Taker back to WWE to "kick Cena's ass."
There's no word yet on if Taker and Cena will have an actual match or if there will be some sort of confrontation to build to a later match but it should be noted that a match has been scheduled internally for several months.
The Observer noted that WWE officials do not believe that announcing Taker in advance will push anyone to purchase the WWE Network as anyone considering a subscription would do so for WrestleMania anyway. It was also noted that this is Vince's story and he seems very happy with it.
