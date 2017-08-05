

Backstage Secrecy Surrounding Plans For The Universal Championship Match at Summerslam

Aug 5, 2017 - 8:57:18 AM



With the Universal Championship bout positioned as the primary selling point for Summerslam this year, Vince McMahon and Co. are keeping the planned finish to the match pretty close to the vest, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Brock Lesnar, the reigning champion, knows the current plan, as it is contractually agreed upon that he be kept informed of plans well in advance, but just about everyone else is being kept in the dark.





(Doc's Notes - I wouldn't typically find such news to be particularly worthy of posting when it's already obvious to fans in general that the match will be unpredictable, but given the situation with Brock and UFC and given that the 4-Way is being positioned as the biggest match on the Summerslam card, I think this kind of news potentially means that there could be more going on with the planned finish than a new champion or mere title retention. Brock could be going away until Mania Season next year, so Summerslam could very well set-up his New Orleans angle in a major way that goes beyond just losing the strap)



