LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Backstage Secrecy Surrounding Plans For The Universal Championship Match at Summerslam
By The Doc
Aug 5, 2017 - 8:57:18 AM


With the Universal Championship bout positioned as the primary selling point for Summerslam this year, Vince McMahon and Co. are keeping the planned finish to the match pretty close to the vest, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Brock Lesnar, the reigning champion, knows the current plan, as it is contractually agreed upon that he be kept informed of plans well in advance, but just about everyone else is being kept in the dark.


  • Backstage Secrecy Surrounding Plans For The Universal Championship Match at Summerslam

  • WWE Posts Injury Update On Bayley And Her Summerslam Status

  • The Heat Source for Enzo Amore, Plus Rumors About His Future

  • "Bones Jones Interested in a WWE Pay-Day" - Jim Ross

  • Eva Marie Announces Her WWE Departure, WWE Confirms

  • Paul Heyman's Announcement for SummerSlam Weekend, First Look at Seth Rollins In New Movie

  • Paul Heyman to Make Announcement on NYC News Program Later Tonight

  • Tag Team Title Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III"

  • Johnny Gargano Pre-WWE NXT Promo, The Shield Talk on Bring It To The Table (Video), WWE Stock

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. John Cena and SummerSlam Hype




    		•