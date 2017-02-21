LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Backstage Reaction to The Rock Calling CM Punk During Post-RAW Dark Segment on Monday
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 11:20:55 PM



As noted, The Rock came out after last night's WWE RAW in Los Angeles to warm up the crowd for the filming of "Fighting With My Family," the WWE Studios - Seven Bucks Productions movie based on Paige and her family of pro wrestlers. We have photos and more from last night's filming at this link.

For those who missed it last night, Rock was met with loud CM Punk chants after mentioning how the scene being filmed would be based on Paige winning the WWE Divas Title from AJ Lee. Video from the segment can be seen above. This led to Rock pulling out his phone to call Punk. Rock ended up leaving a voicemail and also had no luck trying to FaceTime Punk. Punk did respond on Twitter later:




As you can imagine, WWE bosses Triple H and Vince McMahon were not happy with the Punk part of Rock's segment, according to PWInsider. The segment was not something WWE came up with or even approved. This was described as something Rock did "in the moment" for the crowd. It was also noted that it was clear to anyone near Vince and Triple H, especially Triple H, that they did not want this going on. Word was eventually sent from the back that Rock needed to wrap it up.

