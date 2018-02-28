|
We noted before via Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated that Rey Mysterio was backstage at last night's WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles to finalize details on a new WWE deal that would see him work WrestleMania 34. The rumor is that Rey will face John Cena after it was ruled that The Undertaker would not be wrestling this year, nixing any plans for Cena vs. Taker.
|
Backstage Notes on Rey Mysterio's Negotiations for a WWE Return and WrestleMania 34 Match
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2018 - 3:10:48 PM
In an update, PWInsider also reports that Rey is close to finalizing a new deal with the company and Triple H is the person leading the negotiations with the former world champion. PWInsider sources also report the Cena vs. Mysterio rumors but they add that Rey was not actually in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. It should be noted that Rey did confirm on social media that he was at Monday's SmackDown live event in his hometown, San Diego.
Rey and Triple H have been talking ever since Rey's return at the Royal Rumble did really well with fans. It's no secret that Rey does not want to work a full-time WWE schedule but there's been no word yet on when he might wrestle besides WrestleMania 34. WWE officials have wanted Rey to work the full-time schedule but Rey has been adamant about coming in for a part-time run.
Rey is currently scheduled to face wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger at the March 25th New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Long Beach, California. This could be his last appearance for NJPW as a WWE deal wold prevent any additional outside appearances.
