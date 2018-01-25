DO NOT FRET, #WOKENWarriors..



I have seen the future in a POWERFUL PREMONITION..



My #BROKENBrilliance will ENSURE that for Bray Wyatt & The REPUGNANT Sister Abigail..



It’s OVAH!!! pic.twitter.com/NQdrqx1FCW — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 24, 2018

I've had a very PROLIFIC PREMONITION, #WOKENWarriors..



Following my setback in #TheGreatWar at #RAW25, I've been MANDATED by the #7Deities to return to & focus on my #BROKEN BEGINNINGS.



My MAGIC is most POTENT at The Hardy Compound. pic.twitter.com/RLLzMfGgC0 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 24, 2018

On this Eve in The York of New, I lost a single Battle in #TheGreatWar to an ETERNAL RIVAL.



I must return to The Hardy Compound & draw from the POWAH of my PLATOON.



They bring FOCUS to my MAGIC. pic.twitter.com/1OHfGITVyC — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 23, 2018

- As noted, WWE and Make-A-Wish held a special event in New York City on Monday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square before RAW 25. The event featured Sasha Banks, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Make-A-Wish President & CEO David Williams, The Hardys, Finn Balor and John Cena, who now has granted more than 550 Wishes. WWE honored 9 current and 2 former Wish Kids at the event, and Cena then honored longtime WWE employee & Make-A-Wish supporter Sue Aitchihson with a surprise $10,000 donation in her name. Below is video from the event:- Monday's WWE RAW 25 show was ran by Vince McMahon at the Barclays Center with Adam Pearce and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes producing matches, according to PWInsider. Triple H oversaw the action at The Manhattan Center with Mike "IRS" Rotunda producing matches.- We've noted how Matt Hardy has tweeted about returning to his compound following the loss to Bray Wyatt at RAW 24. Speculation is that Hardy may become "Broken" in WWE now that he reached a deal with Anthem for ownership of all characters that were created in TNA for the original "Broken" storyline. There's also been speculation on Senor Benjamin, Reby Hardy and their son Maxel joining Matt in WWE. Matt continues to tweet about what's to come, as seen below: