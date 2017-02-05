Posted in: WWE Backstage Note on Sasha Banks, Mada's WWE Departure and What's Next, Samoa Joe
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2017 - 5:15:06 PM
- Below is slow-motion video from Samoa Joe's RAW debut last Monday:
- A Sasha Banks heel turn is expected "fairly soon," according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.
- Former WWE Tough Enough competitor Mada recently announced his departure from WWE developmental. It appears he left the company on good terms. He noted this weekend that he's headed back to Los Angeles for a huge opportunity. You can see his farewell post and the post from this weekend below: