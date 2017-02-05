Backstage Note on Sasha Banks, Mada's WWE Departure and What's Next, Samoa Joe

I'M GOING GOING BACK BACK TO CALI CALI 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 I'm on the way back to LA for this new chapter of my life! I got some BIG things coming up, and I'm so excited to get started! Life can take you to places you never thought possible if you work your ass off and you take the opportunities God gives you. If God opens a door then you jump right in and you don't ask questions haha And I'm so blessed for the great opportunities God has provided me with. God bless everyone 🙏 #NewChapter #RealDeal #LA #cali #life #family #fitness #blessed #thankful #thankGod

