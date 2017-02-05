LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Backstage Note on Samoa Joe's WWE Status, Possible Plans for WWE 205 Live
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2017 - 1:18:12 PM
- As noted, Rich Swann suffered a foot injury during the segment with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville on Monday's RAW. He was pulled from a tag match on this week's 205 Live but did appear backstage with a crutch and a walking boot. That same segment saw Neville push Swann down. Swann's rematch from losing the title at the Royal Rumble was scheduled for next week's 205 Live from Seattle but that may be changed to Cedric Alexander vs. Neville due to the injury.

- Samoa Joe is expected to start working WWE live events soon with the RAW brand. Joe vs. Rollins was scheduled for upcoming live events but they likely won't be happening due to the Rollins injury. As noted, Rollins vs. Joe was also scheduled for the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see how they pick back up on Joe vs. Rollins once Rollins is cleared to wrestle.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

