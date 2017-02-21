LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Backstage Note on RAW Women's Title Plans, WWE Ratings Delayed, DDP HOF Shirt, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 9:04:23 PM
- Original plans for the RAW Women's Title had Bayley winning the title from Charlotte at WrestleMania 33, then defending in her hometown of San Jose, California at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As noted, plans are for the RAW Women's Title to be defended in a Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania with Bayley, Charlotte, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.

- This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown viewership will be delayed due to the President's Day holiday. The RAW numbers will be released on Wednesday while SmackDown numbers will be out on Thursday.

- WWE stock was up 0.59% today, closing at $22.26 per share. Today's high was $22.43 and the low was $22.10.

- 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has designed and released a limited edition t-shirt to commemorate his big induction during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando. The shirt benefits the Disabled American Veterans organization is available until March 6th. Details are at the link below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Match and Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE SmackDown

  • Alexa Bliss Post-SmackDown Video, American Alpha - Breezango, Fans on WWE 205 Live

  • Austin Aries WWE 205 Live Debut Promo, Alexa Bliss on ESPN, Fans on SmackDown

  • Mick Foley on Tonight's SmackDown Finish, Naomi Reacts to Relinquishing Her Title, RAW

  • SmackDown Dark Match, Daniel Bryan on Getting Back to His Best (Video), Tye Dillinger

  • WWE RAW Top 10, Emma Taunts Bayley with Magazine Feature, Fans on WWE Eras

  • Clip from WWE Studios Movie, Randy Orton on the RKO - Diamond Cutter, WWE PC All Access

  • John Cena Promoting Nintendo Switch, WWE - Loot Crate, The New Day - TMZ Live Video

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Child Actor Meets Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, The Rock

  • Backstage Reaction to The Rock Calling CM Punk During Post-RAW Dark Segment on Monday




    		•