Posted in: WWE
Backstage Note on Nikki Bella's WWE Future After WrestleMania, Her Health
By Marc Middleton
Feb 10, 2017 - 8:10:49 AM
There have been rumors of Nikki Bella retiring from in-ring competition following the big planned WrestleMania 33 tag match with boyfriend John Cena vs. The Miz and Maryse but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Pro Wrestling Sheet, Nikki is just taking some time off after the match.

Nikki's neck issues have been acting up as of late, leading to numbness on one side of her body at times. She missed recent weekend WWE live events but is still expected to wrestle Natalya at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The Observer notes that Nikki is hoping that if she takes time off, and only wrestles at significant WWE events, then she will be able to return and continue working but it appears her days of working a full-time schedule are about over.

Regarding her contract status, Nikki's deal does expire after WrestleMania but she expects to stay with the company in some form after in-ring retirement just like Brie Bella.

