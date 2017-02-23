LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Backstage Note on Finn Balor's Return, Kassius Ohno's WWE NXT Theme, Kevin Owens
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 7:57:14 PM
- As heard below, WWE Music has released Kassius Ohno's "Hero's Welcome" theme song featuring Cody B. Ware:



- Just to clear up any confusion, Finn Balor is still scheduled to be a part of WWE's main roster following last night's WWE NXT appearance after the University of Central Florida tapings. Balor is being advertised for RAW live events in March. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Balor has always been scheduled for WrestleMania 33 but there's no word yet on what his role will be. Balor has been out of action since SummerSlam 2016.

- As noted, The Rock took to social media yesterday and posted a backstage photo from this week's RAW in Los Angeles with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Rock also praised Owens and commented on him being champion, "I like when good things happen to good hard working people." Owens responded to Rock's post with this tweet:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Student Brings "Kill List" to School, Family Says He Was Inspired By Chris Jericho's "The List"

  • WWE Roster Changes Coming?, Video of Naomi Doing Rehab, Seth Rollins Games

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership with the 10-Man Battle Royal Main Event

  • Backstage Note on Finn Balor's Return, Kassius Ohno's WWE NXT Theme, Kevin Owens

  • Backstage News on Naomi's Injury and WWE Status

  • New "Bella Family Origins", Tyson Kidd on His "Redemption" Win 2 Years Ago, Asuka

  • Ember Moon Talks About Her Character, Staying Focused on What She's Doing, More

  • WWE UK Stars Announced for Tour, New "My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar", Fans on DDP

  • WWE Returning to Japan, Nia Jax Speaks German (Video), Xavier Woods - Postmodern Jukebox

  • Natalya Paints Her Father (Photo), Indie Wrestlers Work WWE NXT, Eva Marie Video




    		•