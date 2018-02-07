LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Backstage News on the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, WWE Star Calls Out NHL Players, The Bellas
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2018 - 3:10:58 PM
- Below is video of The Bella Twins, Daniel Bryan and John Laurinaitis getting Birdie Joe in the ring this past weekend in Philadelphia. This was the ring used for the Royal Rumble rehearsals.



- There has been talk of pushing the 5th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal harder this year because of the HBO Sports documentary on Andre that premieres the Tuesday after WrestleMania 34, according to PWInsider. WWE officials realize that if the Andre documentary draws a good rating for HBO, then it could lead to more projects with the network and Bill Simmons, who is a longtime pro wrestling fan and the man behind the film. The first Andre battle royal took place in 2014 at WrestleMania 30 with Cesaro winning. Big Show won in 2015, Baron Corbin won in 2015 and Mojo Rawley won in 2017 at WrestleMania 33.

- WWE's website picked up on how Harper of The Bludgeon Brothers has called out Joe Thornton and Brent Burns of the NHL's San Jose Sharks on Twitter. RAW will be in San Jose next week. You can see Harper's tweet and a response from the Sharks below:







