LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Backstage News on WrestleMania 33 Plans for John Cena, the WWE Universal Title, More
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 10:18:42 PM
Coming out of Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, RAW brand main event plans have Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg is set to face current Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view, where he's expected to win the title. We noted last week that Owens was not planned to be the champion going into WrestleMania.

In regards to WrestleMania 33 plans for current WWE Champion John Cena, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how the impression is that Cena's WrestleMania match "wouldn't be celebrated" and that it's "not necessarily good news," according to a source.

Cena is set to defend the WWE Title inside the Elimination Chamber next month. Bray Wyatt is rumored to win that match to set up Wyatt vs. Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton at WrestleMania but that has not been confirmed.

There are also rumors of AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. While those rumors have not been confirmed, that match has been discussed by WWE officials.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Backstage News on WrestleMania 33 Plans for John Cena, the WWE Universal Title, More

  • Two Matches Announced for the WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

  • CM Punk Talks About Pitching Fights for His UFC Return, Training and How Life Is Treating Him

  • Nia Jax Talks Sasha Banks (Video), Bobby Roode Tweets Samoa Joe After RAW, Bayley

  • No Emmalina Teaser This Week, Fans on the Post-Rumble RAW, Vince McMahon - Snoop Dogg

  • WWE Superstar Donates $1K to GoFundMe Campaign for Wrestling Veteran

  • Neville Gets Custom Title Plates (Video), Rusev's Broken Nose, Surprising Eliminations

  • Six-Man Match on WWE Main Event, Nigel McGuinness at RAW (Photo), Xavier Woods

  • WWE Referee Injured, AJ Lee and CM Punk at NHL Game, More on WWE - KFC Commercial

  • Randy Orton on ESPN, WWE Stars Party at Alberto Del Rio's Restaurant, Bellas




    		•