|
|
|
|
WWE shocked the wrestling world earlier this month when they confirmed TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that Triple H is the man who made the induction possible.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Backstage News on Who Arranged Jeff Jarrett's WWE Hall of Fame Induction
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2018 - 6:46:09 PM
It was noted that Jarrett does have some supporters in WWE. The obvious allies would be WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode but Jarrett is also close with WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, who are close to Triple H.
Barrasso also pointed to another possible twist in the Jarrett story - his future with WWE. There's no word yet on if Triple H will try to bring Jarrett on to work with the WWE NXT brand, as he has done with Jeremy Borash, another longtime TNA employee.
As noted before, Jarrett revealed in a TMZ interview that WWE called him back in January to discuss the induction. The call came shortly after Jarrett completed WWE-sponsored rehab for alcoholism.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Video: AJ Styles on Jeff Jarrett's WWE HOF Induction, Jarrett Helping Wrestlers In Other Companies, More
Elias on Being In the Ring with Top WWE Stars, Preparing for The Chamber, More
WWE Stars on Mark Henry Helping with Their Careers, Henry on Paying It Forward
Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler Signing His New WWE Contract
Brackets Revealed for the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
WWE SmackDown Viewership Up with More Fastlane Hype
Backstage News on Who Arranged Jeff Jarrett's WWE Hall of Fame Induction
New Matches Announced for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View
Video: Paul Heyman Talks Brock Lesnar - UFC Rumors, Ronda Rousey & More, Calls Out TMZ
The Velveteen Dream Calls Out "Indy Guys" Coming to WWE NXT In Twitter Post