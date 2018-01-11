|
We've noted how current WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been planned for one of the WrestleMania 34 main events. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Reigns vs. Lesnar is still the plan but there's no word yet on if Reigns will go into WrestleMania with the IC Title.
|
Backstage News on The Undertaker's Match at WrestleMania 34
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2018 - 9:51:20 AM
The other top WrestleMania 34 match will see John Cena finally face off with The Undertaker. It's believed that a big angle with Cena and Taker will be shot at the January 22nd RAW 25th Anniversary show in New York City as both Superstars will be there.
