LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Backstage News on The Hardys Returning to WWE, Lana and The New Day at Universal, Charlotte
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 1:00:46 AM
- WWE posted this video of Lana and WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day getting up-close and personal with a dinosaur at the Jurassic Park Raptor Encounter at Universal Studios in Orlando earlier this week:



- Charlotte Flair spoke with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com to promote Sunday's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view and her Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match against Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Bayley. You can read the full interview at this link. Charlotte commented on WrestleMania being held in Orlando and the roots to WWE NXT:

“I think it's great, especially with the NXT roots. To know that a lot of the Superstars on the WrestleMania card this year, NXT was first their home and to know it's coming full circle from being at Full Sail to now at the stadium, I think it's going to be special for a lot of the talent. I think it's going to be special for a lot of the families.”

- It was noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are really returning to WWE. No word yet on exactly when The Hardys will return but it will be soon. There's been a lot of speculation on The Hardys appearing at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, perhaps to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos as they do not have a match. We do know that they will be in Orlando on Sunday as they are hosting a tailgate party near Camping World Stadium earlier in the day. The Observer adds that Matt and Jeff can legally debut whenever WWE wants them to.

Matt tweeted the following photo this week, which added to the WrestleMania speculation:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • JBL Says He's Hot Over "Crybabies" and Their Opinions on Roman Reigns (Video)

  • Nikki Bella Reveals Recent Neck Injury, Status for WrestleMania 33, More from Orlando (Videos)

  • Ric Flair Statue Revealed at WrestleMania 33 Axxess (Photo, Video)

  • Backstage News on The Hardys Returning to WWE, Lana and The New Day at Universal, Charlotte

  • Seth Rollins on Being Sick In Orlando (Video), Alexa Bliss on Being a Role Model, Stephanie McMahon

  • John Cena on Why WrestleMania Will Be Special, Nikki on Their Relationship, More (Videos)

  • Stephanie McMahon on Rousey In WWE (Video), Paul Heyman Talks Post-WM RAW, Paige

  • Shelton Benjamin Injury Update, Mojo Rawley Trains for WM, Celebs on Lesnar - Goldberg

  • Note on Fans at the WWE Hotel, Seth Rollins Talks Triple H (Video), John Cena

  • Cathy Kelley on Mark Henry - WrestleMania, Bayley Tours Axxess, Mojo Rawley Box Jump




    		•