Backstage News on The Hardys, Paul Heyman on Samoa Joe, WWE NXT Stars Game

Collateral damage is such a unfortunate necessity. Be well Paul, I trust my message arrived without delay. I would loathe to send it again.. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 6, 2017

When was the last time you saw @BrockLesnar seeking revenge? Next Monday's #RAW is going to be VERY interesting! https://t.co/Wb5JauOyct — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 6, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Xavier Woods plays NBA Playgrounds with WWE NXT Superstars Shane Thorne, Brennan Williams and The Ealy Brothers at the WWE Performance Center in this new "UpUpDownDown" video:- While The Hardys did not appear on this week's RAW after losing the RAW Tag Team Titles to Cesaro and Sheamus at Extreme Rules, it appears they were backstage. PWInsider reports that The Hardys are set to work a reduced schedule over the next few weeks at Matt Hardy and wife Reby Sky are set to welcome their second child soon. No word yet on when The Hardys will get their rematch from Cesaro and Sheamus but it could come at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on July 9th.- We noted on Tuesday how Paul Heyman tweeted about Samoa Joe attacking him on RAW, telling Joe to soak in the moment, his moment in the spotlight. As seen below, Joe replied to Heyman and threatened to send another message to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast will be on next week's RAW to face off with Joe ahead of their Great Balls of Fire match. Also below are more comments from Heyman:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here