Posted in: WWE
Backstage News on Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, Taker's Health
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 10:38:28 AM
As noted, Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker is the current plan for one of the WrestleMania 33 main events.

Despite the fact that Reigns will likely be booed out of the Camping World Stadium, Vince McMahon has reportedly wanted to do this match for some time. WrestleMania 33 may be the last big chance to do the match due to Taker's health.

Reigns eliminated Taker in this year's Royal Rumble match to set up their WrestleMania beef but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there is the idea of a generational passing of the torch being discussed, which may be hard to pull off with the expected crowd reaction to Reigns. That could indicate an official heel run for Reigns but The Observer notes that WWE's long-term goal is still for Reigns to be the face of the company.

Regarding Taker's health, we noted before that he was said to be really hurting with hip pain after Sunday's Royal Rumble main event. Taker had hip surgery last fall but still needs a hip replacement surgery, which he's been putting off until his in-ring career is over.

