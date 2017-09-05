LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Backstage News on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins on WWE No Mercy, WWE 2K18 Carry System
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 2:48:11 PM
- Below is the latest WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Series video with WWE 2K Creative Director Lynell Jinks detailing the new carry system for the game. WWE 2K18 hits stores on October 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.



- We've noted how Vince McMahon was hands-on creatively with John Cena and Roman Reigns before their first "war of words" on RAW last week during the No Mercy contract signing. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that despite how Vince is booking the promos between Cena and Reigns, the plan is still to make Reigns the top babyface in the company. This feud with Cena is just the latest step in the years-long attempt at making Reigns the #1 babyface.

- As noted, Cesaro and Sheamus will get their rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from Los Angeles. Rollins tweeted the following on the match today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Former ROH Star Officially Starts at the WWE Performance Center

  • CM Punk Fighting Soon?, More Matches for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Titus Worldwide

  • Braun Strowman Gives Props to Big Show, TJP - WWE 205 Live Note for Tonight, SmackDown Update

  • WWE Star Reportedly Undergoing Surgery, John Cena - Brie Bella Tension, Connor's Cure

  • Possible DC Movie Role for John Cena, Triple H - Bianca Belair MYC Clip, Nia Jax

  • Backstage News on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins on WWE No Mercy, WWE 2K18 Carry System

  • Tyson Kidd Hosting Seminar, Natalya on The MYC Finals, New John Cena "Auto Geek" Episode

  • Corey Graves Hypes SmackDown, Ric Flair - Table For 3 Update, Total Bellas Previews

  • Kevin Owens on Big Show, WWE Stars Make Do-Gooders List, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Extra

  • WWE on Mickie James' New Single, Nigel McGuinness Notes for the Main Roster, WWE - Madden



    		•