Posted in: WWE
Backstage News on Nia Jax's WWE Status, Natalya on Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella - Naomi
By Marc Middleton
Oct 18, 2017 - 10:59:24 AM
- WWE posted this video of Nikki Bella doing Naomi's entrance in the new WWE 2K18 video game:



- As noted, Nia Jax has reportedly been granted a leave of absence from WWE due to personal reasons. PWInsider reports that Jax has not quit the company, despite some rumors. It's also confirmed that Jax was not at this week's RAW but she was originally scheduled to be there. One source noted that original plans for the WWE TLC pay-per-view had Sasha Banks vs. Jax, not Sasha vs. Alicia Fox. We noted before that Total Divas filming was scheduled but PWInsider adds that Jax was scheduled to film content for the show in New York City tomorrow and Friday but she's no longer scheduled to film.

- No word yet on when the next Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya match will take place but Natalya taunted Flair on Twitter after their interaction on last night's blue brand show, as seen below:




