|
|
|
|
As noted earlier via Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler recently signed a new two-year deal with WWE that is worth a $1.5 million downside guarantee per year.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler Signing His New WWE Contract
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2018 - 7:11:04 PM
Barrasso reported this week that Ziggler's previous WWE contract was worth a downside guarantee of $1 million per year. WWE sees the extra half million dollars as money well-spent as it keeps the 13-year veteran with the company and happy.
There had been rumors of the 37 year old looking to leave WWE but he always planned on re-signing with the company. Ziggler made the decision to stay with WWE as his brand is best served there. WWE overpaying Ziggler indicates that they consider him a necessary piece of their machine.
Ziggler will face Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and WWE Champion AJ Styles in the Fatal 5 Way main event of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 11th. No word yet on what WWE has planned for him at WrestleMania 34.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Video: AJ Styles on Jeff Jarrett's WWE HOF Induction, Jarrett Helping Wrestlers In Other Companies, More
Elias on Being In the Ring with Top WWE Stars, Preparing for The Chamber, More
WWE Stars on Mark Henry Helping with Their Careers, Henry on Paying It Forward
Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler Signing His New WWE Contract
Brackets Revealed for the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
WWE SmackDown Viewership Up with More Fastlane Hype
Backstage News on Who Arranged Jeff Jarrett's WWE Hall of Fame Induction
New Matches Announced for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View
Video: Paul Heyman Talks Brock Lesnar - UFC Rumors, Ronda Rousey & More, Calls Out TMZ
The Velveteen Dream Calls Out "Indy Guys" Coming to WWE NXT In Twitter Post