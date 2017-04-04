LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Backstage News on Bill Goldberg's Status After Last Night's WWE RAW
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2017 - 1:50:20 PM


As noted, Bill Goldberg did not appear on last night's post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando but he did appear after the show for a "RAW Talk" segment in the ring with his son. Video from the segment can be seen above.

Goldberg's WWE deal officially ended this week, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. There's nothing planned for Goldberg right now but there's a general feeling that his run was a success and the door is open for another run. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that it would have to be the right opponent and storyline, and the money would have to be right, but another match for Goldberg has not been ruled out.

Goldberg originally returned to WWE for the one match with Brock Lesnar but plans changed when officials saw how he was getting over.

The former WWE Universal Champion tweeted the following after last night's RAW:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Episode After WrestleMania 33?

  • Mick Foley Reveals When He Will Have Surgery, Talks Kurt Angle as WWE RAW GM

  • No WWE Universal Title Match at Payback?, News on Brock Lesnar's Schedule, More

  • Kurt Angle on His New WWE RAW GM Role, RAW Social Rating, The Rock - Scorpion King

  • Roman Reigns Comments on Reactions He Received at the Post-WrestleMania 33 RAW

  • Seth Rollins Says Everything Is Changing, New "Our Home" Episode, WWE Community - WrestleMania

  • Nikki Bella's Engagement Ring (Video), Emma on Her WWE RAW Return, Fans on RAW Appearances

  • Jim Neidhart on Not Being In the WWE Hall of Fame, The Hardys Talk Return Reactions (Videos)

  • Backstage News on Bill Goldberg's Status After Last Night's WWE RAW

  • Finn Balor Slow Motion Video, Edge on The Revival's Debut, Sasha Banks and Bayley




    		•