LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Backstage Elimination Chamber Note, Teddy Long WWE HOF Video, Sami Zayn - Samoa Joe
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2017 - 8:47:15 AM
- Below is the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Teddy Long:




- For what it's worth, Vince McMahon was not backstage to work Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Phoenix, according to PWInsider. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon was also absent.

- It looks like Samoa Joe's main roster pay-per-view debut may come against Sami Zayn at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. As noted, Joe vs. Seth Rollins was scheduled for Fastlane until Rollins suffered a knee injury during Joe's RAW debut a few weeks back. Below is video from a segment with Joe and Sami on last night's RAW:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Bray Wyatt Talks WWE Title Win, Staying Busy, His Win Being an "Up-Yours" to Authority

  • WWE Star Films Music Video on Monday, New "Bella Brains" Video, Birthdays

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - WWE Title Match, Chamber Fallout, More

  • Bayley Talks RAW Women's Title Win and Her Fans, Post-RAW Update on Chris Jericho

  • Triple H - Bayley Photo, Charlotte Reacts to Loss, Bill Goldberg - Kevin Owens

  • Kelly Kelly Backstage at RAW (Video), Bayley - Sasha Banks Photo, Fans on RAW

  • Match for Next Week's WWE RAW, Dolph Ziggler - Valentine's Day Note, 205 Live

  • Backstage Elimination Chamber Note, Teddy Long WWE HOF Video, Sami Zayn - Samoa Joe

  • Gillberg Returns to WWE TV on RAW (Video), Goldberg Responds

  • WWE Pays Tribute to Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE Main Event Matches, Holy Foley




    		•