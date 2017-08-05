

WWE Posted in:

"Bones Jones Interested in a WWE Pay-Day" - Jim Ross

By

Aug 5, 2017 - 8:13:22 AM



By The Doc Aug 5, 2017 - 8:13:22 AM Follow @TheDocLOP



After last weekend's UFC event, which saw Jon Jones emerge victorious in the night's final fight, the MMA star otherwise known as "Bones" called out Brock Lesnar, fueling the speculation that the current Universal Champion in WWE would be stepping back into the Octagon later this year.



Jim Ross has fanned the speculative flames while putting a new spin on the potential WWE impact, stating that, "Ironically, word on the street is that Jones is also interested in a WWE payday some day in the future."





(Doc's Notes - This was by no means anything stated in an official capacity, more so in a conversationalist tone, but JR's words are intriguing. As a WWE fan, you wonder what sort of direct benefit Titan Towers could get out of Brock going back to UFC for a fight with Bones; one idea would be to follow the train of thought that was started shortly after the McGregor-Mayweather fight was announced and perhaps have Jones and Lesnar stage one of their big promotional nights on Monday Night Raw. I think we're long since past the point of UFC and WWE really competing with each other, so why not cooperate for a mutually beneficial end game? What do you think?)



Show Doc's Notes