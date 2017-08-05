LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed






Posted in: WWE
"Bones Jones Interested in a WWE Pay-Day" - Jim Ross
By The Doc
Aug 5, 2017 - 8:13:22 AM


After last weekend's UFC event, which saw Jon Jones emerge victorious in the night's final fight, the MMA star otherwise known as "Bones" called out Brock Lesnar, fueling the speculation that the current Universal Champion in WWE would be stepping back into the Octagon later this year.

Jim Ross has fanned the speculative flames while putting a new spin on the potential WWE impact, stating that, "Ironically, word on the street is that Jones is also interested in a WWE payday some day in the future."


