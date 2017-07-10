Posted in: WWE Awards Segment, Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for Tonight's WWE RAW
By Marc Middleton
Jul 10, 2017 - 7:12:52 PM
In the video above, Mike Rome reveals that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be congratulating WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on his win over Samoa Joe during tonight's RAW. There will also be an update on Braun Strowman's status on RAW.
As seen below, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be hosting the first-ever "Mizzies" on MizTV tonight.
Following a successful defense of the Intercontinental Title at WWE Great Balls of Fire, The Miz is looking to hand out some hardware. The A-Lister revealed on Twitter that he will be hosting the first-ever “Mizzies” on an all-new edition of "Miz TV" tonight. Who will take home "the most prestigious award in all of sports and entertainment"?