Austin Aries Talks Neville and Makes 205 Live Debut (Video), Fans on SmackDown and 205 Live

As seen above, Austin Aries appeared on last night's WWE 205 Live to address his RAW attack on WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Aries talks about how he wanted to make a statement and he did that by punching Neville in the face. Aries says Neville was the elite and the King of the Cruiserweights until he arrived. Aries said he's no longer a journalist and went on until he was interrupted by Neville. The two had words to end the segment. As noted, Aries vs. Neville is expected for WrestleMania 33. Aries also made his WWE main roster in-ring debut on 205 Live. He defeated Tony Nese in the main event. Below is video from the match: 68% of fans on Twitter gave this week's WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 1500 votes in this poll. 66% of fans on Twitter gave 205 Live a thumbs up with over 1100 votes.