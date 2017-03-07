LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Austin Aries Talks Neville (Video), Stephanie McMahon Responds to CM Punk Chants, Fans on RAW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 9:20:12 AM
- As noted, this week's RAW saw the WrestleMania feud between Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville begin. In the Fallout video below, Aries says he's got an exclusive one-on-one interview with himself on 205 Live tonight. It was announced earlier that Aries has a special message for Neville on 205 Live.



- Stephanie McMahon once again shut down CM Punk chants during this week's RAW from Chicago. During a segment with Mick Foley, Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Bayley, the crowd started chanting for Punk as Stephanie came out. Stephanie called the people predictable and said all Chicagoans are just like Punk - they're losers.

Stephanie previously shut down the chants back in December at another RAW in Chicago. In a shot at Punk's quick UFC debut loss, she responded to the chants that night with, "If you could keep that up for 2 minutes and 15 seconds, you'd last one second longer than Punk did."

- As seen below, 54% of fans on Twitter gave this week's post-Fastlane edition of RAW a thumbs up with over 4400 votes:




  Austin Aries Talks Neville (Video), Stephanie McMahon Responds to CM Punk Chants, Fans on RAW

