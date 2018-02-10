





Austin Aries Says He Is Open To Return To WWE

Feb 10, 2018



By Michael Pappas Feb 10, 2018 - 1:13:40 PM



Aries was a part of the Cruiserweight division as he was moved from NXT to 205 Live. He had a program with Neville for the Cruiserweight championship and even fought each other at Wrestlemania 33. Austin was shockingly released from WWE in July 2017. Most recently he made his return to Impact Wrestling and won the Impact Wrestling World Title.



Here were his words on the possibility of a WWE return:



