Austin Aries revealed on an Impact Wrestling conference call while giving status on his Impact contract that he is open for a WWE return as reported by WrestlingRumors.net.
Austin Aries Says He Is Open To Return To WWE
By Michael Pappas
Feb 10, 2018 - 1:13:40 PM
Aries was a part of the Cruiserweight division as he was moved from NXT to 205 Live. He had a program with Neville for the Cruiserweight championship and even fought each other at Wrestlemania 33. Austin was shockingly released from WWE in July 2017. Most recently he made his return to Impact Wrestling and won the Impact Wrestling World Title.
Here were his words on the possibility of a WWE return:
“I had a great experience and will always be grateful for the opportunity,” said Aries. “Coming out the other side has definitely raised my notoriety. For me going there was an opportunity to see how things are done at that scale. I benefited from it and if the situation was right, I would entertain the opportunity to go back.”
