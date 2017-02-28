LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Austin Aries Ring Return Update, Sami Zayn Talks Samoa Joe (Video), Fans on RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2017 - 1:40:15 AM
- As noted, Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn is now official for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, Sami says he's tired of people like Joe looking to take shortcuts and make a name in WWE at his expense. Sami says Joe's nothing more than a corporate stooge with no respect and no honor. Sami says he's going to treat Joe the same at Fastlane - with no respect.



- We noted last week how WWE began airing promos to tease Austin Aries' in-ring debut on WWE 205 Live. That same promo aired on this week's RAW, teasing Aries coming to wrestle in the cruiserweight division. No word yet on if Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is still being discussed for WrestleMania 33.

- As seen below, 49% of fans on Twitter gave this week's WWE Fastlane go-home edition of RAW a thumbs up with over 5100 votes:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

