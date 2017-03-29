LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Austin Aries Responds to Pre-show Reactions, WrestleMania on the WWE App, WWE Tour Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 8:17:57 AM
- WWE posted this video looking at recent tours to Italy, Dubai, India, the UK, China and Europe:



- The WWE App now has an exclusive WrestleMania section for free to users who upgrade to the recent version on iOS and Android devices. The new section offers a complete guide to WrestleMania Week from event previews to videos, Superstore deals and more. Full details are on the WWE website at this link.

- As noted, Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will take place on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show, along with the SmackDown Women's Title match and the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Aries tweeted the following on fan reactions to his match being on the pre-show:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Names for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, More on the WrestleMania Card

  • Kalisto Wins Dark Match, Mauro Ranallo Off SmackDown Again, New Erick Rowan Video

  • WWE UK Title Match at PROGRESS Event This Week, Fans on Universal Title Match, Natalya

  • WWE Hosts Event for Veterans (Photos, Videos), Special Bella Brains, WWE Stock

  • Austin Aries Responds to Pre-show Reactions, WrestleMania on the WWE App, WWE Tour Video

  • More Photos of the Roller Coaster Being Built for WrestleMania 33

  • Triple H Trains for Sunday (Video), WrestleMania 33 Diaries Announced, Cena and Nikki

  • The Usos and Others Added to WrestleMania 33 Battle Royal, Updated Card for Sunday

  • Naomi Makes Her WWE Return, Announces WrestleMania 33 Match Spot (Video)

  • WWE Battleground Announced, New WWE - StubHub Partnership, John Cena Movie News




    		•