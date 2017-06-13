LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Austin Aries Appears on WWE 205 Live and Announces His Status
By Marc Middleton
Jun 13, 2017 - 11:17:28 PM
Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode saw Austin Aries address the WWE Universe for the first time since losing to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which was his third straight loss to The King of the Cruiserweights.

Aries admitted he did not get the job done against Neville, then announced that he has been dealing with knee and neck injuries, and is not medically cleared to wrestle.

It should be noted that Aries did work WWE live events against Neville this past week.

Aries appeared on Busted Open Radio this past week and made these comments on his status:

"I've got some stuff going on, but just to be fair you could probably say that for a lot of the locker room. It's kind of part of what we do, I don't think anyone is ever 100%. So I got a couple things going on and obviously at this point it might be a good time to take a little break which really could consist of two days to just adjust some of those things, try and get my mind and my body right and then come back and figure out what's gonna be next and what the direction's gonna be."

After the 205 Live announcement on his status tonight, Aries was then confronted by Tony Nese, which led to Jack Gallagher making the save for Aries. Below is video from that segment:




