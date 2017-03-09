LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Austin - Hart Reenactment at the WWE PC (Video), Billie Kay on Her Status, WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Mar 9, 2017 - 2:21:51 PM
- Below is video of Rich Swann and WWE Performance Center Coach Sean Hayes reenacting a confrontation between WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart:



- WWE Network now has every classic episode of SmackDown available for viewing as more than 150 hours of content from 2010 - 2011 was recently added. WWE Network now has more than 900 hours of SmackDown content.

- We noted before how Billie Kay may have suffered an injury after taking The Eclipse from Ember Moon at recent WWE NXT TV tapings. That match aired last night and Billie noted on Twitter that she tweaked her neck but she is alright. She wrote:




